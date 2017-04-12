Home»Breaking News»world

UN Security Council to vote on Syria resolution

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 04:21 pm

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn the reported use of chemical weapons in northern Syria and demand that all parties provide speedy access for investigators.

Britain's UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft called on all 15 members to support the resolution drafted by the UK, France and the United States, saying "every country that really wants the truth will vote in favour of the resolution."

But the final draft includes a paragraph that the Russians objected to last week.

It stresses Syria's requirement to provide investigators with flight plans and information about air operations on April 4 when Khan Sheikhoun was attacked - names of helicopter squadron commanders, and immediate access to air bases where they believe an attack may have been launched.

Mr Rycroft said Russia has a choice of sticking with "the toxic Assad regime that poisons its own people" or seeking peace through negotiations and a political transition.

Later, a senior Russian diplomat said Moscow is opposing the latest version of the resolution.

Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told the Interfax news agency that the draft submitted by the US, Britain and France is "unacceptable to us in its current form".

He added that "we will vote against it if our partners do not heed our calls and promote this draft artificially with the sole purpose of making the Russian Federation veto it again".

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS un security council, syria,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Russia told to choose between Assad and US as Turkey confirms sarin gas was used in Syria attack

Syrian aircraft ’dropping barrel bombs on city’

US Secretary of State urges Russia to reconsider alliance with Assad

Syrian chemical weapons attack: Everything you need to know about the incident, its aftermath and what's still to come

More in this Section

Terminally ill man wins right to challenge assisted dying law

Melania Trump accepts damages and apology over Mail report about her past

Tillerson and Lavrov open tense meeting in Moscow

Police investigating 'in all directions' after explosions near Borussia Dortmund team bus


Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 