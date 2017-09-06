Home»Breaking News»world

UN report finds Syrian air force plane carried out sarin gas attack that killed at least 83

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 11:31 am

A Russian-built plane used by the Syrian air force conducted a sarin gas attack in the spring that killed at least 83 civilians and sparked a retaliatory US strike, a UN investigation has found.

The latest report by the Commission of Inquiry on Syria also said US forces failed to take "all feasible precautions" to protect civilians in attacking alleged terrorists in Aleppo in March, destroying part of a mosque complex.

The report offers some of the strongest evidence yet of allegations that President Bashar Assad's forces conducted the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib province.

The US quickly launched a punitive strike on Shayrat air base, where the report says the Sukhoi-22 plane took off.

The report issued on Wednesday covers a period from March to early July.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

MP tipped for Conservative leadership reveals he is against abortion in all cases

Turns out the ketogenic diet might improve memory and prolong your life – but there’s a downside

EU Court of Justice rejects refugee scheme challenge from Hungary and Slovakia

Five Rohingya refugees drown in sinking as Aung San Suu Kyi blames misinformation for fuelling crisis


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 