UN removes 4 envoys from Colombia for partying with rebels

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 06:37 pm

The United Nations has removed four officials from its peacekeeping mission in Colombia following uproar over a video showing observers dancing with leftist rebels they are supposed to be monitoring.

Thursday's UN statement promised "full impartiality" in its efforts to verify compliance with a deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia aimed at bringing an end to decades of bloody fighting.

A video of observers wearing UN vests dancing with female guerrillas at a New Year's party sparked an outcry from opponents of the peace deal.

Both Colombia's government and the UN have called their behaviour inappropriate.

Hundreds of UN-sponsored observers are being deployed across the country to receive weapons turned over by the rebels.

- AP

