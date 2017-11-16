Home»Breaking News»world

UN committee backs Burma Rohingya muslims resolution

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 06:12 pm

A key UN committee has overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling on Burma's authorities to end military operations against Rohingya Muslims, ensure their voluntary return from Bangladesh and grant them "full citizenship rights".

The General Assembly's human rights committee approved the resolution sponsored by the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by a vote of 135-10 with 26 abstentions today.

Those voting "no" included Burma's close neighbour China as well as Russia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos.

The resolution now goes to the 193-member General Assembly for a final vote in December, when its approval is virtually certain.

Saudi Arabia's UN ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi spoke on behalf of the OIC and said "another inhumane scene" of religious hatred is unfolding in Burma, forcing nearly 620,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh.


