UN: Burundi's police, military and ruling party carrying out murders, torture and sexual violence

Crimes against humanity are being committed in Burundi, a United Nations commission of inquiry has said.

Killings, torture, sexual violence, degrading treatment, enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests have been taking place since April 2015, and are still occurring, the report by the UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi said.

It added that high-level officials in Burundi's National Intelligence Services and police, military officials and members of the youth league of the ruling party, known as Imbonerakure, are among the alleged perpetrators.

More than 500 witnesses were interviewed during the several months of investigations, including many Burundians living abroad as refugees and others still in Burundi, often at risk to their lives.

The report said accounts from victims, their families and witnesses were rigorously checked and corroborated.