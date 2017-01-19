Home»Breaking News»world

UN adopts resolution backing Gambia's new president as Jammeh clings to power

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 06:55 pm

The UN Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution expressing "full support" for Gambia's new president Adama Barrow and calling on ex-leader Yahya Jammeh to step down, condemning his attempts to usurp power.

A last-minute revision to the resolution after Mr Barrow took the oath of office on Thursday backed efforts by the regional bloc ECOWAS to ensure that his election victory on December 1 is respected, using "political means first".

Council diplomats said an initial reference to ECOWAS's use of "all necessary measures" was dropped and the political reference was added because some members objected to backing military action.

The deputy ambassadors of Russia and Britain said now that Mr Barrow is president he can ask ECOWAS for military action to oust Mr Jammeh (pictured below).

Adama Barrow was inaugurated on Thursday in a hastily arranged ceremony at Gambia's embassy in Senegal.

The small embassy room held about 40 people, including Senegal's prime minister and the head of Gambia's electoral commission.

A huge TV screen broadcast the swearing-in ceremony to several hundred watching outside the embassy.

Also at the event were officials from West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS, which is threatening to invade Gambia to force outgoing president Yahya Jammeh to step down.

- AP

