Ukraine files case against Russia in UN court

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 01:36 pm

Ukraine has filed a case against Russia at the United Nations' highest court, accusing Moscow of illegally annexing Crimea and illicitly funding separatist rebel groups.

Kiev is also seeking compensation for deadly incidents including the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

In the case announced by the International Court of Justice today, Ukraine accuses Moscow of "intervening militarily in Ukraine, financing acts of terrorism, and violating the human rights of millions of Ukraine's citizens".

Kiev further alleges that Moscow's takeover of Crimea "brazenly defied the UN Charter, seizing a part of Ukraine's sovereign territory by military force".

No date was immediately announced for hearings in the case, which is likely to take many months to complete.

