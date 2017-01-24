Home»Breaking News»world

UK Supreme Court to deliver landmark ruling on Brexit today

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 06:10 am

Britain's highest court will this morning deliver a landmark ruling on Brexit.

The UK Supreme Court's been asked to rule on whether the British government can trigger Article 50, without first consulting parliament.

Triggering Article 50 will formally start the process of the UK exiting the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants to press ahead without getting parliamentary approval.

But businesswoman Gina Miller, who took the case, says that would be a breach of democratic principles: "I'm hoping that they'll uphold the rule of law when it comes to our parlimentary sovereignty and our democracy that no prime minister or executive can bypass parliament when it comes to people's individual rights."

