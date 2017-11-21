UK pilot charged with murder after wife found at their home

A pilot has appeared in a British court charged with murdering his wife.

Andrew McIntosh (aged 54) was arrested on November 15 after his wife, 56-year-old nail technician Patricia, was found with head injuries at their home.

Officers were called to the house in Knightcote, Warwickshire, at 9.15pm before McIntosh was arrested in Rugby at 9.47pm when his car was stopped by police.

McIntosh, of Woolscott, Warwickshire, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality in an eight-minute hearing via video link from HMP Hewell today.

At Warwickshire Justice Centre, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC remanded McIntosh back into custody until a plea hearing on January 19.

His trial date has been set for May 14 next year at the same court.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp said the police are looking for anyone who saw a silver Range Rover Evoque at the time of the incident.