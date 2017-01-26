UK lawyer spared jail over Christmas party sex attack

A married City lawyer has been spared jail after being found guilty of pouring beer over a woman at a Christmas party, pulling up her skirt and repeatedly slapping her bottom.

Alastair Main, 35, attacked the woman at the London Rowing Club in Putney, south-west London, in December 2015.

He emptied the drink over her and called her a "slut", while referencing her nationality, after she refused to hug him.

The former rowing club captain then followed her into the ladies' toilets before smacking her around five times on the backside.

Main, from Kingston-Upon-Thames, was sacked from his job as a solicitor at investment firm Schroders two days after he was convicted earlier this month of one count of racially-aggravated assault and one of sexual assault.

He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years when he was sentenced at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

District Judge Barbara Barnes also gave him a restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman for five years.