Home»Breaking News»world

UK lawyer spared jail over Christmas party sex attack

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:08 am

A married City lawyer has been spared jail after being found guilty of pouring beer over a woman at a Christmas party, pulling up her skirt and repeatedly slapping her bottom.

Alastair Main, 35, attacked the woman at the London Rowing Club in Putney, south-west London, in December 2015.

He emptied the drink over her and called her a "slut", while referencing her nationality, after she refused to hug him.

The former rowing club captain then followed her into the ladies' toilets before smacking her around five times on the backside.

Main, from Kingston-Upon-Thames, was sacked from his job as a solicitor at investment firm Schroders two days after he was convicted earlier this month of one count of racially-aggravated assault and one of sexual assault.

He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years when he was sentenced at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

District Judge Barbara Barnes also gave him a restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman for five years.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

These new images of the Earth from space will blow your mind

Five arrested on return to Bali over suspected IS links

Tim Peake set for return to International Space Station

UK PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship between Britain and America


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced is a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 