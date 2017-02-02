Home»Breaking News»world

UK government to publish Brexit strategy later today

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 08:05 am

The British government will publish its Brexit strategy later.

The White Paper will be introduced to MPs after they voted for a Bill to begin the process of leaving the EU.

Prime Minister Theresa May scored a thumping majority in the Commons - although 50 MPs voted against it, in defiance of their leader Jeremy Corbyn.

One of them was Rachel Maskell - who quit as Shadow Environment Secretary just before she voted no: "This is no protest, this is about the future of our country.

"It is about the future of jobs, it is about the future of our environment, therefore it is really important that we continue to fight this Government all the way to make sure those things are secure."

