Home»Breaking News»world

UK Government loses Supreme Court Brexit battle

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:48 am

The UK Government has lost its historic battle in the Supreme Court over Brexit.

The highest court in the England rejected an appeal by ministers against a High Court judgment blocking their decision to begin Britain’s exit from the European Union without Parliament having a say.

UK Supreme Court justices ruled, by a majority of eight to three, that UK Prime Minister Theresa May cannot lawfully bypass MPs and peers by using the royal prerogative to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and start the two-year process of negotiating the UK’s divorce from its EU partners.

The ruling is a blow to Mrs May, who has repeatedly said she intends to trigger Article 50 by the end of March following the clear majority in favour of Brexit in the June 2016 referendum.

It was won by a wide-ranging group of anti-Article 50 campaigners led by investment manager Gina Miller, 51, and hairdresser Deir Dos Santos.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Italy avalanche death toll rises to 12 with first funerals to take place

Scientists have filmed a 'sonic boom' made out of light for the first time ever

Giant, wolf-sized otters used to roam Earth, scientists reveal

Man sought after bus passenger stabbed to death during altercation


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 