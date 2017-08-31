UK extends immigration amnesty for Grenfell Tower survivors

A one-year immigration amnesty offered to foreign nationals affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in England has been extended by three months, the British Home Office has said.

Survivors of the June 14 inferno who were living in the UK illegally were given a window of protection from deportation to encourage them to come forward to authorities.

It was due to close to new cases today but the Home Office confirmed the deadline has been extended until November 30.

Britain's Immigration minister Brandon Lewis said: "The welfare of survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire is a priority for this government.

"We believe that extending this policy for a further three months gives survivors further opportunity to come forward, both to receive support for the exceptionally traumatic events they have experienced and to provide essential first-hand accounts of the fire."