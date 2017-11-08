UK bans magazine advert for featuring 'unhealthily thin' model

An "irresponsible" advert for Conde Nast Traveller magazine has been banned in the UK for using a model who appeared to be "unhealthily thin".

The magazine advert featured a model posing on a beach, and appeared in sister publication Glamour in June.

A reader complained that the model looked unhealthily thin, and challenged whether the advert was socially irresponsible.

Conde Nast Traveller magazine said the "very tall and slim" model's stance in the picture accentuated her height and slender legs, but said there were no protruding bones and the model was naturally slim and in proportion.

Glamour magazine said it took the comments made by the complainant on board and would take care when reviewing advert choices in the future.

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said that while the model appeared to be in proportion, the angle of the image drew attention to her slimness, particularly her legs, which looked very long and thin.

The ASA said: "We acknowledged that the ad was for a travel magazine and that its focus was not supposed to be on the model or her clothes, however, we considered that the model was the focal point of the image.

"Therefore, we concluded that the ad made the model look unhealthily thin and that the ad was irresponsible."

It ruled that the advert must not appear in its current form and told Conde Nast Publications "to ensure that in the future their ads were prepared responsibly".