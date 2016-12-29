Home»Breaking News»world

Uber driver saves girl from sex trafficking and posts reaction to Facebook

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:36 pm

A Facebook LIVE video has gone viral after a man recorded his reaction to breaking up a child sex trafficking ring.

Uber driver Keith Avila's video has over 128,000 views since it was posted on Tuesday.

Avila picked up two women and a teenage girl in California and while in the car, the older women talked about delivering the girl to a "John" and getting money from him.

"They were describing what they were going to do when they got there; check for guns, get the money before you start touching-up on the guy."

Once Avila dropped them off at a hotel, he called the police.

He said: "There's no way that that's going to happen in front of me and for me to say nothing. There's no way."

NBC News reports that police immediately detained Destiny Pettway (25) and Maria Westley (31) when they arrived to the scene.

"I can't just drive away. of course not, it's not even an option."

According to NBC, the victim has been discovered to be a runaway and has been sent to stay in an "alternative housing situation" until her parents or guardians can be located.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS us, police, sex trafficking, crime, uber,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Brazil police question wife of missing Greek ambassador

Poles bid farewell to truck driver killed in Berlin attack

Plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw after bird strike

Russia rules out expelling diplomats in retaliation over US sanctions


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 