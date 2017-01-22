Home»Breaking News»world

Two soldiers injured in ammunition truck crashed in Poland

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 12:45 pm

Two American soldiers have been hurt after their Army lorry carrying ammunition skidded off an icy road in Poland, the country's defence ministry said.

A statement from the ministry on Sunday said the driver was going too fast for the winter road conditions.

Some of the ammunition for M-1 Abrams tanks spilled onto the road leading to Zagan, south west Poland, where US troops are based. The road was temporarily closed after the accident on Saturday evening.

Captain Dariusz Szymura, spokesman for local firefighters, told television station TVN24 that one of the soldiers was taken to hospital.

About 3,500 US troops have been deployed to Poland under a plan approved by former President Barack Obama to ease concerns in the region about Russian military activity.

