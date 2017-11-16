Home»Breaking News»world

Two pensioners escape serious injury after plane overshoots runway and demolishes hedges

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 09:17 pm

Two eldery plane passengers "remarkably" escaped serious injury after their light aircraft overshot a runway landing in England and careered through two hedges, the ambulance service said.

The crash happened at Halfpenny Green Airport at Bobbington, South Staffordshire, at around 11.40am this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the small white plane had missed the airstrip, hit one hedge, ploughed across Water Lane and through another hedge.

It then came to rest, left wing now missing, in a field.

Airport firefighters rushed to the scene, soon joined by an ambulance, a paramedic officer and a West Midlands Air Ambulance with a trauma doctor on board.

But both elderly men inside the plane climbed from the wreckage with only a few cuts and bruises.

One of the pensioners had a laceration to his head and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Thankfully, neither of the occupants were seriously hurt and both were able to get out of the aircraft.

"Considering what had happened to the aircraft, both men had got away remarkably unscathed."


More in this Section

Donald Trump reverses ban on importing elephants killed as trophies - what you need to know

Fired Gay Times editor: I was appalled by offensive tweets

GRAPHIC: Airbus set to test self-flying taxi

Muggers in the Bronx escape with $190k in cash man was taking to his son


Lifestyle

How to tackle the scourge of cyber bullying

The champion surfer who found God and opened a church in Co Clare

Why are there not more female conductors?

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »