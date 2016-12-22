Home»Breaking News»world

Two men removed from flight over Ivanka Trump confrontation

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 08:19 pm

Two man say they were removed from a JetBlue flight after one "expressed displeasure" about flying with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Matthew Lasner said on Twitter that JetBlue staff kicked him and his husband off the flight from New York's Kennedy airport to Florida on Thursday after overhearing his husband's remarks.

Mr Lasner tweeted earlier that his husband was chasing the couple down in the terminal "to harass them".

Mr Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

JetBlue cited the possibility of "the risk of escalation during flight" in explaining the decision to remove the men.

The airline says the couple was rebooked for the next available flight.

A spokeswoman for the Trump family declined commen,t but did not dispute the accounts.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ivanka trump, jetblue, flight, us,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

60 inmates 'take control of wing' at HMP Swaleside

Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Aleppo has returned to government control, Syrian army says

Donald Trump: US must expand nuclear capability until ’world comes to its senses regarding nukes’


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 