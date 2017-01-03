Home»Breaking News»world

Two men arrested in connection with Istanbul nightclub attack

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 01:26 pm

There are reports that two men have been arrested in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Authorities believe 28-year-old Lakhe Mashrapov killed 39 people when he opened fire in the nightclub on New Year's Eve.

Turkish broadcaster NTV say two foreign nationals were detained at Istanbul airport.

Sky's foreign affairs editor Sam Kiley, who's in Istanbul says the hunt for the main suspect is continuing.

"The question is really for the Turkish authorities; how far into a network was he involved or did he just come here and operate entirely alone.

"I think that's extremely unlikely, his family have been arrested though and I think that therefore there is hope amongst the Turkish authorities that they will be able to find him soon."

