Two men arrested as search for £1m taken in jewellery heist continues

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 11:12 pm

Two men have been arrested after jewellery worth an estimated £1 million was stolen during an armed robbery.

Avon and Somerset Police said two men aged 25 and 22 have been arrested in connection with the incident in the Clifton area of Bristol earlier on Monday.

Four men on two motorcycles used axes and sledgehammers to smash the windows at Grey-Harris jewellers in Princess Victoria Street.

Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey said: "A significant amount of high value jewellery was taken during this armed robbery and we’ve launched a full investigation to find those responsible."

Two motorbikes, one blue and white and the other yellow, which are believed to have been used in the robbery were found in the Knoll Hill and Hazelwood Road area of Sneyd Park.

Police have released images of some of the stolen jewellery.

