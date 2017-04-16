Home»Breaking News»world

Two in critical condition after shooting at Ohio nightclub

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 04:01 pm

Nine people have been wounded, two critically, during a shooting in a club in Ohio.

Five females and four males were shot, with wounds ranging from minor to life-threatening, and two people are still in a critical condition.

The incident happened when an argument erupted into gunfire at 3.20am in the J&R Party Hall in Columbus, the state capital.

Police have not identified any suspects yet, but believe there was more than one shooter.

In another early Sunday morning shooting three weeks ago, Cincinnati police responded to a dispute that escalated into a gun battle inside the Cameo club.

Two people died, and 15 others were injured.

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

'Modest' 90th birthday party for retired Pope Benedict XVI

Royal Navy to monitor Russian warships in Channel amid tensions over Syria

Family 'devastated' by 'senseless attack' on student killed in Jerusalem

112 Syrian evacuees killed in bus depot blast


Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 