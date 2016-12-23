'Two hijackers with hand grenades' on board Libyan plane at Malta Airport

There appear to be two hijackers on board a Libyan plane which has landed at Malta airport

The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams have been dispatched to the site

Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, said in a tweet that there was a "potential hijack situation" involving an internal Libyan flight which was diverted to Malta

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 111 passengers on board

Update 12pm; Two hijackers on a diverted Libyan plane which landed in Malta have hand grenades and are threatening to blow up the aircraft, Malta state TV said.

The plane's engines are still running.

All flights in and out of Malta have been cancelled.

Earlier: A Libyan plane with 111 people on board has reportedly been hijacked.

It is reported the hijacked plane has landed in Malta.

Maltese media is reporting two hijackers are threatening to blow up a plane with 111 people on board.

Maltese prime minister says he has been informed of potential hijack situation of a Libyan Afriqiyah Airways plane which has landed in Malta — Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) December 23, 2016

The Maltese Prime Minister has tweeted to say there is a potential hijack situation at Malta airport.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

The plane is said to be an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320, which it thought to have been making its way from Sebha in south west Libya to the capital Tripoli.

More as we get it.