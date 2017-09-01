Home»Breaking News»world

Two die after mountain of rubbish collapses in India

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 05:33 pm

At least two people were killed when part of a huge mountain of rubbish came crashing down at a landfill in the Indian capital New Delhi, police have said.

The rubbish pushed several vehicles into a nearby canal in the Ghazipur area of the capital, police officer Omvir Singh said.

Five people were rescued and two died, he said.

Heavy rains in the capital are believed to have caused the landfill to collapse.

About 2,800 tons of rubbish are dumped at the site every day, according to media reports.

The waste comes from east Delhi, home to more than four million of the capital's 21 million people.

People stand on a mountain of garbage that came crashing down in a landfill in New Delhi, India, today.

AP


