Two dead and two injured at American concert

A shooting at a concert in Atlanta has left two people dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

Atlanta Police spokesman Sergeant John Chafee told news outlets that officers responding to a report at the Masquerade at Underground Atlanta found four people shot on Sunday night.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the two remaining victims were bystanders who were shot in their legs and are expected to recover.

Police believe a lone man targeted two people before fleeing.

Officers are seeking the suspect and asking for witnesses to come forward.

One of the performers scheduled for the night, Cousin Stizz, tweeted that he was "completely heartbroken".

