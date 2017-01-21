Two dead, 10 missing, after landslide buries hotel in China

At least two people have been killed and 10 others are missing after a hotel in central China was buried in a landslide.

The government of Nanzhang county in Hunan province says crews are working to dig out those trapped in the Mirage Hotel that was struck by the disaster on Friday night.

Three people have been rescued and are recovering in a hospital.

The official Xinhua News Agency said 3,000 cubic meters of debris tumbled down a slope behind the three-storey hotel. It says the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Xinhua says rescuers pulled five survivors from the debris, two of whom died in hospital.