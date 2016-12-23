Home»Breaking News»world

Two brothers held in connection with plot to attack German shopping mall

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:06 am

Two Kosovo-born brothers have been detained on suspicion that they were planning an attack on a shopping mall in western Germany.

The arrests come as an international manhunt continues for Anis Amri over the Berlin Christmas market truck attack that left 12 people dead and 48 others injured.

Police said the brothers, aged 28 and 31, were held in Duisburg in the industrial Ruhr region in the early hours of today.

They suspect they may have been planning an attack on the Centro mall in nearby Oberhausen.

They say authorities are probing how far along the suspected attack plan was and whether anyone else was involved.

Police say they increased their presence at Centro and a nearby Christmas market yesterday evening after receiving a tip.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Germany, islamci state

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dashcam video of Berlin terror attack emerges

Five Christmas Day bomb plot suspects in custody in Australia

Australian police arrest seven over Christmas terror bombing campaign

Two men removed from flight over Ivanka Trump confrontation


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 