Twitter under fire as searches for ‘bisexual’ show no results

Twitter has responded to claims it is censoring the hashtag #bisexual, saying the issue was an error that it is working to fix.

Currently, when the hashtag #bisexual is searched, no results show up in the photos, videos or news sections, despite thousands of users using the tags in their posts.

(Screengrab/Twitter/PA) Once the lack of results was noticed, many took to the platform to share their disappointment in Twitter for allowing this to happen.

What does deliberate bisexual erasure look like? Click this hashtag and then see how many pictures come up: #bisexual pic.twitter.com/VEOUhoHiIZ — The Bisexual Index (@bisexualindex) November 4, 2017

Still no search results for #Bisexual. Dear @Twitter: this is literally the "B" in LGBTQ. Would you do this to the other letters? FIX IT. pic.twitter.com/iIDZrkymjB — Violet Blue® (@violetblue) November 6, 2017

It appears that other hashtags for other sexualities have not encountered this problem with search, leading some to accuse the platform of “bi-erasure”.

We’ve identified an error with search results for certain terms. We apologize for this. We’re working quickly to resolve & will update soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 5, 2017

However, the company says it is an “error” and it is dealing with the issue.