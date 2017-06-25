Home»Breaking News»world

Turkish police use tear gas to prevent LGBT pride march in Istanbul

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 07:50 pm

Turkish police have used tear gas to prevent people from gathering in large numbers for an LGBT pride march in Istanbul.

Organisers of the 2017 Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride called for the parade in central Taksim Square, using a Turkish hashtag for "we march".

The Istanbul governor's office on Saturday banned the event - for the third year in a row - citing reasons of safety and public order.

Police established checkpoints in the area on Sunday, preventing groups from entering Istiklal Avenue and turning back people who they deemed were associated with the march.

At least a hundred protesters gathered in the nearby Cihangir neighbourhood, beating drums and chanting slogans: "Don't be quiet, shout out, gays exist!"

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds and activists said plastic bullets were also used.

