Home»Breaking News»world

Turkish PM warns opposition against street protests

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 10:58 am

Turkey's prime minister says opposition parties have the right to file objections to the outcome of a recent referendum on expanding presidential powers.

But Binali Yildirim warned that calling for street protests was unacceptable.

Mr Yildirim also said that the electoral board would rule on the main opposition Republican People's Party's request for the referendum's annulment.

Opposition parties have complained of a series of irregularities, particularly an electoral board decision to accept ballots without official stamps, as required by Turkish law.

Mr Yildirim said the "the path to seek rights" should be limited to legal objections and urged the opposition to accept the vote's outcome.

Thousands have protested in Istanbul and Ankara since Sunday's referendum, which has set into motion the transformation of Turkey's system of government from a parliamentary into a presidential one.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS turkey, referendum.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man gets 25 years over 1979 case of missing New York boy Etan Patz

Son calls for 'truth' over claims the late Ian Paisley's phone was tapped

Ferne McCann's partner wanted by police over nightclub acid attack

All your burning questions about the snap general election answered


Lifestyle

Fashion lines aiming at sustainability

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 