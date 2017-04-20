Home»Breaking News»world

Turkish leader Erdogan says he is set to meet US President Trump in Washington

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 11:26 pm

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is set to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington next month.

NTV television quoted Mr Erdogan on Thursday discussing the visit.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday the two leaders would meet before a Nato summit in Brussels next month and were trying to finalise a date, likely to be May 16 or 17.

President Trump called Mr Erdogan on Monday to congratulate him on his victory in a contested referendum to expand the powers of Turkey's presidency, although Turkish opposition parties and international monitoring groups have raised concerns about the vote.

They also discussed developments in Syria and the US response to a chemical attack there.

There was no confirmation from the White House about a meeting with President Erdogan.

