Turkey and Russia 'agree on Syria ceasefire plan'

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 08:20 am

Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a plan for a ceasefire comprising the whole of Syria, Turkey's state-run news agency said.

The Anadolu Agency said the two countries are working to ensure that the ceasefire comes into effect after midnight.

But it said that terror organisations would be kept outside the ceasefire agreement, without elaborating on which insurgent groups that would apply to.

It said a peace process in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana would go ahead under Russia and Turkey's leadership if the ceasefire holds.

Anadolu said the two countries would act as "guarantors" of the peace process.

