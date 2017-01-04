Tunisian who dined with suspect night before Berlin Market attack is arrested

An acquaintance of suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri has been arrested in a separate case, German prosecutors said.

The 26-year-old Tunisian had known Amri since the end of 2015 and the pair ate together at a restaurant the night before the December 19 attack, said Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors.

That led prosecutors to believe that the man may have known about the attack.

But Ms Koehler said they do not currently have enough evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Ms Koehler said the man's accommodation was searched on Tuesday and he is under investigation on suspicion of participating in plans for the attack.

She said he was arrested in a separate case run by local prosecutors but would not give details.