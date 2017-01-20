Trump's inauguration hasn't even started yet - but the protests have

Tensions that have been growing since Donald Trump’s election seem to be coming to a head, as protesters take to the streets to oppose his presidency.

The night before Trump’s inauguration, demonstrators gathered outside of the “DeploraBall” – a pro-Trump event in Washington DC so named after Hillary Clinton branded them a “basket of deplorables” during the election.

There was a heavy police presence outside the National Press Building, where the event was taking place.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Took this from the front door of #DeploraBall . Officer told me to get inside "they're throwing everything" pic.twitter.com/E7vcjXyU2M — issie lapowsky (@issielapowsky) January 20, 2017

Footage posted on social media appeared to show police using pepper spray to disperse the protesters, while smoke was also seen filling the street.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Police use pepper spray after bottles and other projectiles are thrown at #DeploraBall attendees. #TrumpInauguration pic.twitter.com/SlJUGDOlxL — Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 20, 2017

People gathered in their droves outside the ball, with banners emblazoned with the likes of “No Nazi USA”.

(John Minchillo/AP)

at line for deploraball. protestors chanting 'Nazi Scum' pic.twitter.com/sXjtEqo2Mh — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) January 20, 2017

Double police line guarding the #Deploraball. Chants of "neo-Nazi" and "fascists" at those inside. #DisruptJ20 pic.twitter.com/1Jt5Mx1Nwb — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) January 20, 2017

It unfortunately wasn’t a peaceful protest.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Here are the graphic images of the assault aftermath before being treated by EMS and taken to the hospital. #Deploraball pic.twitter.com/nSOcNQaVel — James Allsup (@realJamesAllsup) January 20, 2017

Cops shoved my head against heavy camera, protesters throw eexplosives. Just got hit with mace grenade #DisruptJ20 #DeploraBall pic.twitter.com/2KSDzXJHYX — Alexander Rubinstein (@AlexR_DC) January 20, 2017

However, the drama outside didn’t seem to stop ball-goers from having a good time.

#disruptj20 protestors sperging out in the streets meanwhile inside the #DeploraBall. You guys sure showed them! pic.twitter.com/3HYb1fHE0T — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) January 20, 2017

Police announced later that a man had been charged with conspiracy to commit an assault at the protest.

The clashes came as tens of thousands of people prepare to stage protests in cities around the world on Friday when Trump will be sworn in as US president.