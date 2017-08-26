Home»Breaking News»world

Trump's first pardon spares political ally Joe Arpaio

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 08:08 am

US President Donald Trump has spared former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio the prospect of serving jail time as he granted the first pardon of his turbulent tenure.

Mr Trump's move also wiped out Mr Arpaio's recent federal conviction stemming from his immigration patrols that focused on Latinos.

The White House said Mr Arpaio, 85, was a "worthy candidate" for the pardon, citing his "life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration".

Mr Trump granted the pardon less than a month after a judge found Mr Arpaio guilty of a charge of contempt of court.

The pardon drew a swift and harsh denunciation from an array of Latinos and political leaders, who said it amounted to presidential approval of racism.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Trump orders indefinite ban on transgender recruits

Trump's national security adviser becomes latest aide to quit White House

Trump to instigate tax-reform push

Trump sets new record for low presidential approval

More in this Section

Priest tells court child porn was 'revenge on God' for poker losses

Four IS militants die as they attack mosque in Afghanistan, killing at least 20

British Airways starts row with UK's Home Office over 'dreadful' immigration queues

This Nasa video shows the colossal size of Hurricane Harvey from space


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 