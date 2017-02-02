Home»Breaking News»world

Trump tweets criticism of Iran for testing ballistic missile

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 12:17 pm

Update 1.30pm: Donald Trump has used social media to criticise Iran for testing a ballistic missile.

The U.S. president has tweeted saying the Middle Eastern country is "on notice" and should be "thankful" for what he calls the "terrible deal" it previously got with America.

Iran has defended the latest test and says it will not bow to pressure.

Earlier: Iran has defended their ballistic missile testing after being put 'on notice' by the United States.

The supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei (pictured), said that they will not bow to pressure.

This response comes after President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn told reporters that the administration "condemns such actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East that puts American lives at risk".

He said "Iran is now feeling emboldened", criticising the Obama administration for failing "to respond adequately".

A defence official said this week that the missile test ended with a "failed" re-entry into the earth's atmosphere.

The official had no other details, including the type of missile.

