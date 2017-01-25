Home»Breaking News»world

Trump to order investigation into ’voter fraud’

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 01:13 pm

US President Donald Trump has said he will order an investigation into alleged voter fraud.

The president tweeted that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)".

Mr Trump said that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures".

The president repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House he continues to raise concern over fraud.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Second arrest made over ’threats’ to Brexit court campaigner Gina Miller

US national park deletes tweets on climate change after they went viral and people think it has something to do with Donald Trump

Eight killed as extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital

Knights of Malta head resigns after row with Pope Francis over condom scandal


Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 