Trump to order investigation into ’voter fraud’

US President Donald Trump has said he will order an investigation into alleged voter fraud.

The president tweeted that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, "those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)".

Mr Trump said that "depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures".

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The president repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House he continues to raise concern over fraud.