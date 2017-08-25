Trump sets new record for low presidential approval

Donald Trump came into office as the most unpopular new president in the history of modern polling and after seven months things have not improved.

He has already passed the mark for the lowest approval rating for a first-year president. Mr Trump's current approval rating of 34% is worse than Barack Obama's ever was.

Mr Trump's early unpopularity defies some longstanding US patterns. Dives in approval are often tied to outside forces, such as a sluggish economy.

Americans also tend to be optimistic about new leaders and typically cut presidents some slack in their early days in office.

Gallup's most recent weekly estimate shows only 37% of Americans now view Mr Trump positively. Gallup's shorter, three-day average puts it at 34%.

President Donald Trump walks down the steps as he arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma this week. Picture: AP

- AP