Trump-Putin meeting in the works, Russia says

A meeting between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is in the works, according to a spokesman for the Russian president.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin had a much-anticipated hour-long discussion on Saturday, the first since the new US president assumed office last week.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Mr Putin, on Monday lauded the phone call as a "good, constructive conversation" but dismissed suggestions the men may have reached deals in the phone call.

Mr Peskov said Kremlin and White House staff have been instructed to prepare a meeting between the two leaders and added the leaders could reach practical agreements only after they see each other.

Speaking earlier in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the conversation showed Russian and American interests "overlap in a number of areas" including fighting terrorism.

AP