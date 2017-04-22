Home»Breaking News»world

Trump pledges 'big rally' to mark 100 days in office

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 10:26 pm

US president Donald Trump has pledged to mark his 100th day in office with a "BIG" rally in Pennsylvania.

Mr Trump hits the milestone on April 29 - next Saturday.

He said on Twitter that next week "I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!"

April 29 is also the date of the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Most presidents attend the event. Mr Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year's dinner in protest over what he says is unfavourable coverage by the news media.

His staff are also boycotting in a show of "solidarity" with the president.

Mr Trump's campaign team later announced that the rally will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Centre in Harrisburg.

