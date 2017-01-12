Home»Breaking News»world

Trump picks Rudy Giuliani for cyber security role

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 02:42 pm

Rudy Giuliani finally has a job in the incoming Trump administration after the president-elect's transition team announced he will lend his expertise on cyber security issues facing the private sector.

The former New York City mayor is chief executive of an international security consulting firm.

Donald Trump is planning to host a series of meetings after he takes office with corporate executives, where they can discuss their shared security challenges.

He has said that cyber security will be a top priority of his administration.

Mr Giuliani had been considered for several cabinet-level positions, including secretary of state, but eventually pulled himself out of the running.

KEYWORDS Rudy Giuliani, Trump presidency

