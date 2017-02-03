Home»Breaking News»world

Trump likes female employees to 'dress like women'

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:10 pm

It is reported the President of the United States likes his female employees to “dress like women”.

According to a report in the New York Times, an unnamed source is reported in Axios saying you need to be sharply dressed when meeting the POTUS.

Men's ties is another key point, with Mr Trump showing preference for a Trump tie or Armani.

Women workers “need to look neat and orderly” even if they're wearing jeans, the source who worked on Trump's campaign trail said.

Press secretary Sean Spicer was told to sharpen up his dress code after appearing in a ill fitted light grey pinstriped suit in his first briefing.

Since then Mr Spicer has appeared more manicured in crisp dark suits.

According to The New York Times, a White House spokesperson has not offered comment on the fresh controversy surrounding the 45th President of the United States.

