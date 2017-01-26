Home»Breaking News»world

Trump: It was a joint decision to cancel Mexico meeting

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 08:15 pm

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed jointly to cancel their planned meeting over disagreements about who will pay for Mr Trump's promised southern border wall.

Mr Trump said during a Republican House and Senate retreat in Philadelphia: "The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week."

The US president said: "Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route.

"I have no choice."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier that the administration would be looking to reschedule the meeting in the future and would "keep the lines of communication open".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS donald trump, enrique pena nieto, us, mexico, wall,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Bernhard Langer rejects claim he complained to President Trump about US vote

US border patrol chief 'forced out'

Mexican president cancels US visit as row over wall funding continues

President Donald Trump is a 'maniac' for Israel embassy move, hears Dáil

More in this Section

US border patrol chief 'forced out'

Mexican president cancels US visit as row over wall funding continues

Tim Peake's going back to space - and people are begging to be taken with him

Fat shaming 'increases risk of heart disease'


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 