Trump: It was a joint decision to cancel Mexico meeting

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed jointly to cancel their planned meeting over disagreements about who will pay for Mr Trump's promised southern border wall.

Mr Trump said during a Republican House and Senate retreat in Philadelphia: "The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week."

The US president said: "Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route.

"I have no choice."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier that the administration would be looking to reschedule the meeting in the future and would "keep the lines of communication open".