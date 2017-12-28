Trump criticies Vanity Fair over Clinton video response

US President Donald Trump has hit out at Vanity Fair after the magazine said an online video mocking Hillary Clinton "missed the mark".

On Twitter, Mr Trump said the magazine was "bending over backwards in apologising for the minor hit".

Mr Trump added that Anna Wintour "is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

Ms Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair.

She is also the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.

The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and new year's resolutions for Mrs Clinton, including that she vow to take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash was swift.

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal - stop telling women what they should or can do.

In a statement on Wednesday, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humour that regrettably "missed the mark".

AP