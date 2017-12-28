Home»Breaking News»world

Trump criticies Vanity Fair over Clinton video response

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 06:41 pm

US President Donald Trump has hit out at Vanity Fair after the magazine said an online video mocking Hillary Clinton "missed the mark".

On Twitter, Mr Trump said the magazine was "bending over backwards in apologising for the minor hit".

Mr Trump added that Anna Wintour "is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

Ms Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair.

She is also the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.

The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive website offering toasts and new year's resolutions for Mrs Clinton, including that she vow to take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

The backlash was swift.

Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal - stop telling women what they should or can do.

In a statement on Wednesday, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humour that regrettably "missed the mark".

AP


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpHilary ClintonVanity Fair

Related Articles

Europe must prioritise itself in the face of ‘America First’

Minister wants planned train station at Western Wall named after Donald Trump

'Populism' is not merely a product of post-communist countries

Donald Trump ’has full confidence’ in FBI director

More in this Section

Tokyo bound jet returns to Los Angeles after crew find passenger had boarded wrong flight

Israeli minister wants proposed rail tunnel under Jerusalem’s old city to end at ’Donald Trump’ station

Students develop Google Chrome extension that tells people when they are reading fake news

Two best friends from Hawaii have just found out they are brothers


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »