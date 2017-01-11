Home»Breaking News»world

Trump claims he is subject of a smear campaign in series of tweets

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 01:24 pm

Donald Trump has questioned whether he is living in "Nazi Germany" - after claiming a smear campaign to undermine his presidency.

The incoming US president has taken to Twitter to complain about an intelligence report which claims Russia has compromising material on him.

The report was attached to the end of the official memo given to both Mr Trump and Barack Obama, about allegations of Russian hacking.

Trump’s campaign manager and advisor Kellyanne Conway says that report did little to prove any Russian involvement in the election.

