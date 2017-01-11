Trump claims he is subject of a smear campaign in series of tweets

Donald Trump has questioned whether he is living in "Nazi Germany" - after claiming a smear campaign to undermine his presidency.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The incoming US president has taken to Twitter to complain about an intelligence report which claims Russia has compromising material on him.

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The report was attached to the end of the official memo given to both Mr Trump and Barack Obama, about allegations of Russian hacking.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Trump’s campaign manager and advisor Kellyanne Conway says that report did little to prove any Russian involvement in the election.