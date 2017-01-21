Home»Breaking News»world

Trump begins process of scrapping Obamacare

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 08:31 am

Donald Trump has moved into The White House and begun his presidency by reversing a key policy of Barack Obama.

He has started the process of scrapping Obamacare, which extends health insurance to America's poorest.

His election pledges have triggered deep political divisions, and protests in Washington DC - where 200 people have been arrested.

But thousands of people are expected to march against his presidency both here in Ireland and across the world today.

Despite that, the new President insists he is the right person for the job: "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on emigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS donald trump, barack obama, white house,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

9 talking points from Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

Donald Trump completes first official acts as US President

Donald Trump draws much smaller crowd than Obama inauguration

Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' appears in New York court


Lifestyle

Go from fatigued to fit with this quick workout

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Ian McKellen it's all about pleasing your parents

Time to indulge in a soak

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 