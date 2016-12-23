Home»Breaking News»world

Trump backer wishes Obama dead and wife 'return to being male'

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:36 pm

A businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump's New York campaign has said he wants to see US president Barack Obama die from mad cow disease and the first lady "return to being a male".

The failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice, a Buffalo newspaper.

The publication asked local artists, performers and business owners for a New Year's wish list.

In his response, Buffalo businessman Mr Paladino wrote that he hopes the president dies from a disease caught from "having relations" with a cow.

He said he wants to see Michelle Obama "return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla".

Mr Paladino confirmed by phone and email on Friday that he wrote the comments.

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS donald trump, barack obama, us, politics, carl paladino,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Syrian forces 'clear explosives and booby-traps' in evacuated east Aleppo

5 things that happen to your body when you overeat during Christmas

Dashcam video of Berlin terror attack emerges

Two brothers held in connection with plot to attack German shopping mall


Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 