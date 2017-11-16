Home»Breaking News»world

Trump Administration reverses ban on importing elephants shot for sport

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 05:58 pm

The Trump administration is lifting a federal ban on the importation of body parts from African elephants shot for sport.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service issued a written notice today saying that allowing elephants in Zimbabwe to be killed will enhance the survival of the threatened species by raising money for conservation programmes from the wealthy trophy hunters who pay to shoot them.

The change overrides a ban imposed during the Obama administration and applies to the remains of African elephants killed between January 2016 and December 2018.

The reversal comes as the long-time president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe was placed under house arrest this week by the nation's military, plunging the west African nation into political uncertainty.

The US embassy there has advised Americans there to "limit unnecessary movements".


KEYWORDS

ElephantsZimbabweTrump

More in this Section

Robert Mugabe talks to South African officials to bid to break Zimbabwe deadlock

Kuwait Airways can refuse to carry Israeli passenger, German court rules

Nasa’s new podcast takes listeners on a tour of the galaxy

A mutated gene found in an Amish community could unlock the secrets of ageing


Lifestyle

How to tackle the scourge of cyber bullying

The champion surfer who found God and opened a church in Co Clare

Why are there not more female conductors?

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »