Train derails in India killing at least 23 and injuring 50

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 10:00 am

At least 23 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a passenger train derailed in southern India.

Divisional railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji said the accident took place in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh around midnight on Saturday, local time.

She said seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks.

Rescue workers were at the site on Sunday morning trying to cut open mangled coaches.

It is the latest accident on India's massive but poorly maintained railway network.

