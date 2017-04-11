Home»Breaking News»world

Tourist cited for writing names on Rome's Colosseum

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 04:40 pm

A tourist from Ecuador has been cited for inscribing the names of his son and wife and "2017" inside the ancient Roman Colosseum, police in Italy said.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi denounced the alleged vandalism in a Twitter message, writing: "Rome deserves respect. Whoever harms the Colosseum, harms all Romans and all who love the city."

Carabinieri Major Lorenzo Lacobone said the tourist was observed in the act of etching by an official tour guide, who reported it to police.

It will be up to a judge to determine a penalty.

In the past, tourists cited for defacing ancient sites have been handed fines as high as €20,000.

Labour unions have complained about a lack of personnel to prevent visitors from leaving their marks on antiquities.

AP

