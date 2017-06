Tourist boat carrying 150 people sinks on Colombia reservoir

A major rescue operation is under way in Colombia after a tourist boat with about 150 people on board sank near Medellin.

The air force said that it was sending a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir while Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

Videos circulating on social media show a multi-deck ferry sinking as a number of other recreational boats rushed to the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people had been rescued or were missing.

Survivors told local media that the boat, called El Almirante, appeared to be overloaded and none of the passengers were wearing life vests.

The reservoir surrounding the soaring rocky outcrop of El Penol is a popular weekend destination a little more than an hour from Medellin.

It was especially busy on Sunday as Colombians celebrated a long holiday weekend.